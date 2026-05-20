Putin, Xi attend TASS-Xinhua photo exhibit on Russia-China relations’ development

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping respectively, visited an exhibit in Beijing on the development of Russian-Chinese relations organized by the TASS and Xinhua news agencies, a TASS correspondent reports.

The photo exhibition, titled "The Unbreakable Friendship of Great Nations, the Strategic Partnership of Great Powers," was organized on the premises of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Putin took the exhibit accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, according to the TASS correspondent.

The high-ranking guests had two very special tour guides - TASS CEO Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua CEO Fu Hua.

The exhibition features 26 photographs taken by photojournalists from the two state agencies that vividly reflect the close contacts and deep friendship between Putin and Xi Jinping, demonstrating in full the steps taken by both countries to progressively strengthen good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

They also elucidate the responsible role of Russia and China as great powers in maintaining international justice and global stability.

The Expo’s basis rests on photographs that had been taken during bilateral and multilateral events - at the summits of the G20, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the supreme-level Forum on International Cooperation ‘One Belt, One Road,’ celebrations on the occasion of the anniversaries of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, opening ceremonies of industrial and transport facilities, cultural and sporting events attended by Russian and Chinese officials.

Putin arrived in Beijing for an official visit on the evening of May 19 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. On the morning of May 20, the leaders met for bilateral talks and later attended a ceremony marking the signing of more than 20 documents on bilateral cooperation in various areas by official representatives on behalf of the Russian delegation and China.

Putin and Xi signed "The Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations" and also agreed to extend "The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation."

The Russian president’s visit to China was timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of "The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation," which serves as a foundation for bilateral ties, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership for coordination in the 21st century.