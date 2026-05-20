Russia-China ties rest on solid material foundation with focus on energy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Energy is the foundation of economic cooperation between Russia and China, and the solid material foundation of the two countries' relations is reinforced by a shared vision of global development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Shanghai Media Group (SMG).

"Our relations are based on a very solid material foundation. For several years now, trade turnover has significantly exceeded $200 billion. Energy, of course, is at the core," the Russian foreign minister said.

He reiterated that "Russia is the leading supplier of pipeline natural gas to the People's Republic of China."

"We are among the main suppliers of liquefied natural gas and coal. We recently finalized the agreement on the construction of the major gas pipeline, Power of Siberia 2. The Far Eastern Route is also being discussed," Lavrov noted.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China last year, a legally binding memorandum was signed on the construction of Power of Siberia 2 and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline through Mongolia, with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters.

"Of course, in addition to hydrocarbon energy, we have close cooperation in all aspects of the peaceful use of nuclear energy, in space, and in high technology in general," the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized.

In his view, "this solid material base is very successfully and organically reinforced by a shared vision of human development, embodied, among other things, in the initiatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping and in the proposals the Russian president is making regarding the development of the Eurasian continent and the global economy and policy as a whole."