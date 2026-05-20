Russian air defense systems are currently in demand among foreign partners — FSMTC

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Against the backdrop of the special military operation in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, Russian air defense systems are generating strong interest among foreign partners, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev told TASS.

"Today, air defense systems are naturally among the most important types of weapons, generating strong interest among all our partners. The special military operation experience and everything happening in the Middle East once again prove that air defense systems are in high demand. Therefore, the latest systems, which are proving their effectiveness, are undoubtedly generating strong interest," Shugaev said.

He added that Russia can always satisfy its customers’ demand for air defense systems for practical reasons.