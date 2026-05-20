EU uses civilian infrastructure for military purposes — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, May 20. /TASS/. European Union countries continue to use civilian infrastructure for political purposes, said Russia’s chief delegate at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova.

"The trend to use civilian infrastructure for military purposes persists in Europe. According to the German media, apart from re-purposing the port of Bremerhaven, the KNDS defense consortium is examining the possibility of buying the Mercedes plant in Ludwigsfelde and Volkswagen’s in Osnabruck in order to repurpose it to produce armored vehicles. They plan to invest one billion euro," she told a regular meeting of the Forum for Security Cooperation of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The diplomat went on to say that France has taken the same path.

"Paris is also using production capacities of major civilian companies for large-scale production of defense products. Renault, in cooperation with Turgis Gaillard, is preparing to produce Chorus reconnaissance and attack drones (about 600 each month after flight trials). Airbus Helicopters and Guimbal are working on joint production of rotary-wing UAVs to be launched from warships. Civilian company VALEO is planning to produce light electric engines and cameras for military drones. Carmaking concern Stellantis and automotive parts manufacturers Forvia and Opmobility have agreed in principle to cooperate with the defense industry," Zhdanova said.