Russia, Turkey confirm bilateral intentions of maintaining high-level contacts — ministry

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have confirmed the bilateral drive towards the continuation of contacts between Moscow and Ankara at high levels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On March 17, 2026, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan," the statement reads.

"Both parties expressed a commitment to maintaining constructive and substantive high-level bilateral contacts," the statement added.