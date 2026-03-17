Delo Group expects cargo traffic growth via Far East

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The cargo traffic via ports of the Russian Far East may grow if tensions in the Middle East intensify, Delo Group said on its Telegram channel, citing a comment from Board Chairman Sergey Shishkarev.

"The group founder noted that an increase in transportation via ports of the Far Easter, greater load of the Trans-Siberian Railway and further shift of cargo flows eastbound may be expected if tensions intensify," the company said.

The task of Russia is to provide for logistical solutions in interests of Russian exporters and importers, Shishkarev said. "Our task is to provide here and now for the maximal number of logistic solutions, primarily in interests of Russian exporters and importers facing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the work in ports of the United Arab Emirates," he added.