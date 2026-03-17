Power restored to one-third of Havana after nationwide outage

HAVANA, March 17. /TASS/. Power has been restored to 31% of Havana following the March 16 nationwide blackout, the Havana office Union Electrica (UNE), Cuba’s state-run electric grid operator, said.

"As of 7:06 a.m. local time (11:06 a.m. GMT), power supplies were restored to 24 substations of 89 power distribution networks serving 269,367 clients (157 MW), or 31% of the city’s grid," it said on its Telegram channel.

Cuba’s energy ministry and UNE periodically inform the population about the progress in the restoration of power supplies in the country. However, the bulk of the island remains without electricity.

On March 16, UNE said that its electric grid had collapsed, leaving the entire country without power.