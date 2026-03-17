Kenya may face fertilizer shortage due to conflict in the Middle East — radio station

NAIROBI, March 17. /TASS/. Kenya may face shortage of fertilizers due to disrupted ship traffic via the Strait of Hormuz amid the continuing conflict in the Middle East, Capital FM radio station said.

About 26% of all imported fertilizers are coming to Kenya via this strait, the radio station said. Bottlenecked navigation will lead to contraction of supplies and a potential price increase, especially that a sowing campaign will start in the country soon.

The UNCTAD analysis shows that many other countries in Africa will also be affected. The situation will be particularly challenging for Sudan as about 54% of total imported fertilizers are delivered to the country exactly via the Hormuz Strait.