Netanyahu told Trump that Israel will not pull back troops from Lebanon — Ynet portal

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump that Israel will not pull back its troops from Lebanon and does not consider itself bound by the "Lebanese clause" in the US-Iran agreement, the Ynet portal reported, citing Israeli sources.

According to the publication, Netanyahu "made it clear" that the Israel Defense Forces will remain in their current positions in Lebanon and will continue to act against the threat from the Shiite movement Hezbollah, including "destroying terrorist infrastructure and responding to any attacks on Israel."

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The sides are expected to sign it in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, discussions during the 60-day ceasefire period will address Tehran’s nuclear program, among other issues.