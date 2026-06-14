Trumps says ready to exert pressure on EU, Kiev to achieve peace — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin that for the sake of ending hostilities he is ready to exert pressure on both European partners and Kiev, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said after their phone call.

"Trump once again emphasized the need to end hostilities," the diplomat said, recounting the details of the conversation. "He stated that he is prepared to exert pressure on both European partners and Kiev, including during upcoming discussions at the G7 summit.".

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have noted that Ukraine’s attacks on Russian civilian facilities in no way promote settlement," Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The recent attacks on civilian facilities in Russia’s territory, naturally, hinder settlement efforts, and this was noted," he said.

Russian President in a phone call with his US counterpart stressed that Kiev’s attacks on Russian civilian facilities will not change the situation on the battlefield, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Vladimir Putin argued that no attempts by the Kiev regime to strike civilian infrastructure in Russia would alter the critical situation for Ukraine on the battlefield," he said.