SIRIUS /federal territory/, November 14. /TASS/. A number of former colonial powers still see the world as their backyard and they continue to interfere in the domestic processes of other counties, said Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council deputy chairman and chairman of the United Russia party.

Speaking at a meeting of the permanent committee of a movement dubbed "Forum of supporters of the fight against present-day neo-colonial practices - For the Freedom of Nations," Medvedev particularly pointed to attempts to put pressure on electoral processes in the movement's member states. He noted that representatives of Belarus, Venezuela, and some other countries had provided examples of interference.

Medvedev stressed that such things were happening everywhere and were unlikely to come to an end anytime soon.

"Former colonial powers still believe that the entire world is their backyard, and they seek to demonstrate strength and even exert military pressure, which is what is currently happening with Venezuela. These are outrageous things that we should speak openly of," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stated.