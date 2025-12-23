MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov returned to Kiev after a long absence and reported to Vladimir Zelensky about negotiations in the United States, where several draft documents on terms for a peace deal were compiled.

Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov added his thoughts at the briefing.

"A detailed report by Rustem Umerov and Andrey Gnatov on the results of meetings with the American team. We worked productively with representatives of President [of the United States Donald] Trump, and now drafts of several documents are ready. In particular, there are documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, the rebuilding [of our country] and the basic framework for ending this war," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Umerov's name has long been mentioned in Ukraine in connection with large-scale corruption recently uncovered in the government. However, he has not returned to the country since the intensification of negotiations on the US peace plan. Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) has already called Umerov's return a "New Year's miracle" on Telegram.