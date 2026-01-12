US, Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish representatives discuss phase two of Gaza peace plan

ISTANBUL, January 12. /TASS/. Officials from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey held a virtual meeting to discuss preparations for the implementation of the second phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS, adding that Ankara was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"Today (on January 12), Foreign Minister Fidan took part in an online meeting that focused on issues of preparations for the second phase of the Gaza peace plan. It was held as a follow-up to the meeting in Miami in late December. It was also attended by US, Egyptian, and Qatari officials," the source said.

According to earlier reports, Israel and Hamas are expected to announce the beginning of the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement in January.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave’s territory.