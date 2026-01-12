Russian budget provides $63.9 mln for Earth remote sensing — first deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian authorities earmarked five billion rubles ($63.9 mln) for provision of Earth remote sensing services, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"We start providing Earth remote sensing imagery services in a new way since 2026. The regulatory base was prepared in accordance with your instruction. Money is allocated in the budget, five billion rubles," Manturov said.

Eleven customers are indicated in the budget, the first deputy prime minister said. "As we will implement this practice, we expect it will justify itself in the future and as you tasked us - with the maximized use of the private business that will perform the work in this area in particular.

The Russian president earlier signed the law assigning powers on approval of the procedure and terms of buying Earth remote sensing data to the state corporation Roscosmos.