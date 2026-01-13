EU to present 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24 — Euractiv

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) may announce the next, twentieth package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, the Euractiv portal reported, citing an unnamed diplomat.

Finland and Sweden are calling on the European Commission to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia and the servicing of Russian oil tankers, as well as to introduce EU quotas on the import of Russian fertilizers, according to the diplomat.

Politico reported earlier, citing European diplomats, that the European Union would start developing a 20th package of sanctions against Russia in early 2026.