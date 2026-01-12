MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Special services of the United Kingdom support by all means the activities of Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew in displacing the Russian Orthodox Church, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

"The British secret services actively support him, fueling Russophobic sentiments in European countries," SVR said.

Patriarch Bartholomew "has found common ground with the authorities of the Baltic states in an effort to sow discord in the Russian Orthodox world," the press bureau stressed.

"The Ecumenical Patriarch is relying on his ideological allies represented by local nationalists and neo-Nazis in an attempt to detach the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian Orthodox Churches from the Moscow Patriarchate by luring away their priests and flocks into puppet religious structures that have been artificially created by Constantinople," it added.