Iranian foreign ministry demands four European countries stop supporting rioters

RABAT, January 12. /TASS/. The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the UK, German, Italian, and French ambassadors to demand that their governments stop supporting and encouraging the unrest in Iran, Iran’s state television reported.

The Iranian foreign ministry expressed protest against "any form of political or information support for rioters" in Iran, it said. According to Iranian television, the four ambassadors were shown video evidence of "armed violence carried out by protesters." The foreign ministry called on the ambassadors to "hand over these videos to their governments and stop supporting the protesters."

On Sunday, the Iranian foreign ministry summoned the UK ambassador to Tehran following an incident in London when an unidentified protester tore down the Iranian flag from the embassy building. According to the Tasnim news agency, the ministry expressed "a strong protest against the desecration of the Iranian flag."

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran labelled the rioters as terrorists and placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States.

Iran’s state television and radio broadcaster reported earlier in the day that mass pro-government rallies had been held in Tehran and a number of other large cities.