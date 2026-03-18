US does not rule out attempts to seize nuclear fuel from Iran — White House

WASHINGTON, March 18. /TASS/. The United States does not rule out that it may attempt to remove nuclear materials from Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt has confirmed.

"That is something the president has refused to comment on. It is an option on the table for him but I will not comment on it or take it off the table," she said, commenting to reporters on whether US President Donald Trump could "declare a success" an operation against Iran without withdrawing "nuclear fuel" from the country. "I will not forecast or remove any future options off the table," the US leader’s spokeswoman added.

Meanwhile, a senior US administration official stated on March 13 that Washington currently has no intention of conducting any military operations targeting nuclear facilities in Iran. According to the White House, this is not a priority for the United States at this time.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.