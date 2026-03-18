More than a dozen US-made MQ-9 Reaper drones lost in operations against Iran — TV

NEW YORK, March 18. /TASS/. More than a dozen US-made MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been lost in combat as part of operations against Iran, ABC News reported, citing Washington officials.

According to the officials, such drones cost $16 million each when purchased in a batch of four.

The US Air Force announced its final five-year purchasing contract for Reapers in 2020, and manufacturer General Atomics closed the production line last year after building 575 of them, the media outlet pointed out.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported last week that the country’s air defenses had intercepted 112 drones, including MQ-9 UAVs, since the start of the US-Israeli aggression.

According to General Atomics, such unmanned aircraft are in service with the air forces of the UK, Spain, Italy and France.