Iran threatens even more massive strikes if Israel retaliates — military command

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/. Israel will face even more massive strikes if it responds to Iran's latest attack, said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces.

"The Zionist army must cease its attacks on southern Lebanon and its suburbs. If it expands its operations in this region or retaliates against Iran's actions, it will face even more devastating blows," Zolfaghari said on Iranian state television.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported detecting missile launches from Iranian territory. Israel's state broadcaster Kan stated that the country intends to respond to the missile strikes. According to Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, the attack serves merely as a warning for the Jewish state to halt its strikes on Beirut.