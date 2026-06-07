Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 3,610 — health ministry

BEIRUT, June 7. /TASS/. At least 20 people died and 82 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past day, despite the ceasefire that has been in force since April 17, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 3,613, with 11,072 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, two people died and around 20 others were injured, including four children, after Israel’s attack on southern Beirut in the second half of the day on Sunday. Six people died in air raids on the vicinity of the city of Nabatieh, where Israeli troops are conducting an operation against Hezbollah.