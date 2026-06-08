Pashinyan's ruling party drops below 50% threshold — CEC

YEREVAN, June 8. /TASS/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's ruling Civil Contract party continues to lead Armenia's parliamentary elections but has dropped below the 50% threshold required to form a government single-handedly, currently securing 49.44%. This is according to the Central Electoral Commission's (CEC) online scoreboard, reflecting data from 1,488 out of 2,005 polling stations.

Businessman Samvel Karapetyan's Strong Armenia bloc has secured 23.68% of the vote, while former President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia bloc follows with 9.96%.

Voting concluded on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT), with a final voter turnout of 58.97%, up from 49.41% recorded during the June 20, 2021 snap elections. To enter parliament, individual parties must clear a 4% threshold, while coalitions require 8-10%. A total of 18 political forces, 16 parties and two coalitions, participated in the elections, including the ruling party and the major opposition blocs.