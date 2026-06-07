DONETSK, June 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic 10 times over the past 24 hours, leaving five civilians wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes under the DPR head and government reported.

"Ten armed attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered. Five civilians have been wounded," the statement reads.

Cars, trucks, specialized equipment, and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. In total, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 10 pieces of various munitions at the DPR, the department said.