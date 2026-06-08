EAEU mulls free trade agreements with Tunisia, Pakistan — ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the possibility of concluding free trade agreements with Tunisia and Pakistan, while also identifying a pool of promising regions in Africa, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"Just recently, the possibility of launching negotiations on a free trade agreement with Tunisia was discussed. We are also working on Pakistan. We see great interest from African nations, but we are still defining a pool of promising directions," Chekushov said in an interview.

According to him, the Eurasian Economic Commission is constantly engaged in talks on free trade pacts with various states, and such discussions are currently ongoing with several countries.

"Concurrently, negotiations with India on a free trade agreement are at a fairly advanced stage, with the second round scheduled for June 2026," the deputy minister stated.

SPIEF was held from June 3 to 6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." According to Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov, the event brought together representatives from 142 countries, with more than 1,000 agreements signed for a total of over 6.642 trillion rubles (around $90.4 bln). The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS serving as its general information partner.