Rubio’s rhetoric on Ukraine taken into account, Trump’s peace push appreciated — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow takes account of statements from Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the US having "taken a side" in the Ukraine conflict but it still appreciates US President Donald Trump’s sincere push for peace and his political will, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin in a comment.

"We taken this into account," Peskov said, commenting on Rubio’s recent rhetoric. "Naturally, team members have different perspectives. Some have been making sincere attempts to contribute to resolving the conflict, others have a different view," the Russian presidential spokesman argued. "Overall, of course, we can see that the [US] president would sincerely like this war to end. We appreciate his sincerity and his political will," he added.