Cosmonaut Anna Kikina speaks about first moments on ISS

ISS, July 19. /TASS/. Anna Kikina, TASS's special correspondent on the ISS and a member of the crew who arrived on Tuesday, has spoken about the adaptation on the space station and her first impressions of the work and atmosphere on the station.

"The first hours at the station are hard for everyone who arrives here, experiencing and feeling the effects of the absence of gravity with their whole body. This is a period of acute adaptation of the body to weightlessness. At the same time, emotions are on the high - I'm back in space, everything is so familiar, not a forgotten feeling of floating! Kind crewmates on the ISS are near me, smiles, support, the first joint work! I am full of strength, energy, and inspiration to do my space work!" she said.

The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with a manned spacecraft delivered the main crew of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the ISS on July 14. It included Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov (crew commander), Kikina, and NASA astronaut Anil Menon. The expected duration of the mission is 261 days.

On July 16, the seventh TASS special correspondent on the ISS, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, handed over the management of the newsroom to his colleague, the agency's first female special correspondent on the ISS, Kikina.