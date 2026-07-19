Russian forces hit Ukrainian army’s logistics center in Chernigov Region

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit a Ukrainian army’s logistics center in the Chernigov Region that was used to deliver military cargoes, the Russian defense ministry said.

"The Russian defense ministry released footage of radar control data of a strike on a logistics center in the settlement of Berezna in the Chernigov Region with the use of a Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicle.The center was used to deliver military cargoes in the interests of the Ukrainian army," it wrote in the caption to the video.