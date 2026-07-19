53 people rescued from wrecked ferry off coast of Guyana — ministry

HAVANA, July 19. /TASS/. Rescuers saved 53 people from the wrecked MV Barima ferry off the coast of Guyana, the country's Ministry of Public Works reported.

"To date, 53 people have been rescued following the search and rescue operation launched in response to the distress signal received from the MV Barima vessel late on July 18," the ministry said on its X page.

Earlier, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill reported that at least 116 people were on board the wrecked ferry, including crew members. The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown.