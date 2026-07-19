No radiation risks after attack on NPP in Iran — IAEA

VIENNA, July 19. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it is investigating reports about the overnight US attack on the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, adding that there is no risk of radiation pollution.

"The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA," it wrote on X.

The agency also said it had contacted the Iranian authorities and will provide details of the incident when they are available.

The Darkhovin NPP, currently under construction in southwestern Iran, was struck by US forces on the night of July 19, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.