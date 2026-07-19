Two unmanned boats of Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed in the Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

"Air defense systems intercepted two long-range Neptune-MD missiles, eight guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket, and 678 fixed-wing UAVs," the statement added.

According to the Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy has lost 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 184,608 unmanned aerial vehicles, 666 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,203 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,760 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 35,816 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 66,870 units of special military automotive equipment.