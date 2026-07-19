US completes new wave of strikes on Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. The US has completed strikes on Iran, the Central Command of the US Armed Forces said.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran on July 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET, at the Commander in Chief direction," it said on X.

"During the eighth consecutive night of US strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities. American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against US service members in Jordan on July 17."