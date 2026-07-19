Vucic says will not impose sanctions against Russia, wants to maintain friendship with it

BELGRADE, July 19. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has once again pledged that he will not impose any sanctions against Russia and will continue maintaining friendly relations with Moscow.

"You can ask me whatever you want. My policy is no sanctions [against Russia] and that we want to maintain friendly relations with Russia," he told reporters while visiting the Lapovo municipality.

The Serbian leader said on July 10 that he doubts that his country would be admitted to the European Union swiftly even if it joins the anti-Russian sanctions, which is the key condition for being granted the EU membership.