Ukraine loses military hardware, robotic systems and troops near Konstantinovka

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicle operators of the Battlegroup South destroyed an armored combat vehicle, five ground-based robotic systems, two UAV control posts, vehicles, and enemy personnel in the Konstantinovka sector, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Copter-type reconnaissance drone crews detected an enemy armored fighting vehicle rotating Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel. The target coordinates were transmitted to FPV attack drone operators. A series of hits destroyed the armored vehicle, along with the personnel and military equipment inside. The unmanned system operators detected the movement of a Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry group. <…> The FPV drone strikes completely eliminated the infantry group," the statement reads.

Furthermore, aerial reconnaissance assets detected three ground-based robotic systems designed to deliver ammunition and provisions to enemy forward positions, as well as camouflaged vehicles. All targets were destroyed with precision strikes. Reconnaissance drones also detected two more robotic platforms and two enemy UAV control centers. The target coordinates were immediately transmitted to attack drone operators. As a result of the fire strike, the facilities were destroyed, along with the crews and military equipment inside the UAV control posts.