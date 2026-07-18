Death toll from Venezuela’s earthquake increases to 5,119

CARACAS, July 19. /TASS/. The death count of Venezuela’s devastating earthquakes has risen to 5,119 people, top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said on Telegram.

According to a daily government report released by Rodriguez, 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. 190 buildings were razed to the ground, 856 were significantly damaged.

During the search and rescue operations, 6,462 people were rescued, 38,292 people were treated in medical institutions. Assistance was provided to 128,324 families, 21,470 people were placed in 107 temporary camps, and 10,063 tons of food were delivered to the victims.

The earthquakes hit Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Within about 40 seconds, two series of tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded. Their epicenters were located 10 km from each other in the Yaracuy state. 1,350 aftershocks followed.