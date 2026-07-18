LUGANSK, July 18. /TASS/. Military analyst Andrey Marochko has expressed critical views regarding the appointment of Yevgeny Khmara as acting head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, asserting that Khmara is essentially a pawn guided by Western interests. In an interview with TASS, Marochko emphasized that Khmara, who previously led the Security Service of Ukraine with NATO backing, lacks the independence necessary to make autonomous decisions.

Marochko warned that Khmara's new role could see an escalation in terrorist activities targeting Russia’s frontline and rear areas, suggesting that his appointment signals increased alignment with Western objectives.

"Khmara is a pawn in the grand chess game that the West is currently trying to play with Russia. He is a figure who does not make independent decisions. Everything that happens will be directed by representatives of Western countries. Khmara is a temporary figure who could cause great harm to the people of Russia, both in frontline and rear areas, by carrying out NATO's terrorist orders," he stated.

Furthermore, Marochko pointed out that Khmara’s appointment, along with other ministerial selections, indicates Vladimir Zelensky’s efforts to assemble a "puppet government." Recently, the Verkhovna Rada approved a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky, with the exceptions of the foreign and defense ministers, whose nominations are still pending Zelensky’s approval. In coordination with Zelensky, the government designated Khmara as acting Defense Minister and Andrey Sibiga as acting Foreign Minister.