Hungary hopes to avoid US sanctions against Russian oil, gas buyers

BUDAPEST, July 18. /TASS/. The newly formed Hungarian government is actively seeking to avoid US sanctions that could be imposed on major importers of Russian oil and gas. Marton Hajdu, Chairman of the Hungarian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, revealed that he discussed this pressing issue with colleagues in the US Congress during a recent visit to Washington.

"I was met with understanding, and I believe there is a strong chance we can avert this problem," Hajdu stated in an interview with MTI. He explained that he held talks with representatives from both Republican and Democratic parties, where a draft bill proposing 100% import duties on goods from countries heavily importing Russian energy was discussed. Hungary is among those targeted. The legislation also includes provisions for exemptions if doing so aligns with US national security interests.

Hajdu emphasized that he briefed his counterparts on Hungary’s efforts to diversify its energy sources, aiming to reduce dependence on Russian supplies by 2035, under the leadership of Prime Minister Peter Magyar. He expressed concern that Hungary’s inclusion in such sanctions would be "a shame," given these ongoing diversification efforts.

Currently, Hungary predominantly receives its oil via the Druzhba pipeline and its natural gas through the TurkStream pipeline, along with branches through Bulgaria and Serbia. According to previous government estimates under Viktor Orban, Hungary imported over 8.5 million tons of oil and more than 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2025.