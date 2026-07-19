140 Ukrainian UAVs shot down overnight over Russian regions, Sea of Azov, Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the night, from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 18 of this year to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 19, air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Rostov regions, the Moscow region, the Krasnodar region, the Republic of Crimea, and over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea," the ministry said.