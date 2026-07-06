DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. Russian armed forces units are evacuating civilians and wounded servicemen from Konstantinovka, the commander of the 2nd Battalion of the 1194th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 4th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of Russia's Yug Group of Forces, call sign Krupny, told TASS.

"We are now carrying out the systematic evacuation of civilians and, accordingly, the evacuation of our wounded servicemen," Krupny said.

On July 3, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the liberation of Konstantinovka. During a meeting at one of the auxiliary command posts of Russia's joint grouping of forces, President Vladimir Putin instructed officials to ensure the evacuation of civilians remaining in the Konstantinovka area of the Donetsk People's Republic.