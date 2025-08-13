Russia produces over 35,000 Piranha drones that destroyed first Abrams tanks

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Simbirsk Design Bureau Piranha has produced over 35,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) since 2022, the design bureau reported on Wednesday.

A Pirahna-10 FPV drone destroyed the first US-made Abrams tank in the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2024.

"Over 35,000 unmanned aerial vehicles have been produced since 2022. The production capacity is from 1,000 unmanned aircraft systems a day," the design bureau’s materials say.

Piranha FPV drones are small unmanned aircraft systems capable of carrying a payload of 5 kg and more, depending on their model.

Piranha-7 and Piranha-10 drones are designed to strike enemy manpower, equipment and other installations by a remote-controlled detonation or a direct hit and are capable of accelerating to 140 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Piranha-13 UAV is an 8-motor drone capable of carrying up to 11.5 kg. It has the maximum lifting capacity in the family of Piranha drones and can deliver small cargo and medicines, apart from ammunition.