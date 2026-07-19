US strikes Darhovin NPP under construction in Iran — Atomic Energy Organization

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The Darhovin Nuclear Power Plant under construction in southwestern Iran was struck by US forces overnight into July 19, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported.

"The terrorist and criminal US regime, whose nature knows nothing but intimidation and lawbreaking, in yet another aggressive and barbaric act contrary to international law, on Sunday at approximately 3:39 a.m. local time (0:39 GMT - TASS) fired several projectiles at the Darkhovin power plant facility under construction," the AEOI statement reads.

The latest escalation of the US-Iranian conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran, US forces launched several rounds of strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic, allegedly in retaliation for an attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. As part of its retaliatory actions, Tehran began striking US facilities in the Middle East located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.