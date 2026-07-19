Russian army strikes transport and logistics infrastructure used by Ukrainian forces

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck fuel and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assembly and storage sites for enemy UAVs, logistics centers, as well as deployment points for Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' groups struck assembly and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas," the statement reads.