BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has stated that the current German government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) should resign amid low public support.

"With an approval rating of 15%, a situation like this has never happened before. This German government would be better off resigning tomorrow, because it has no support whatsoever," Weidel said, speaking at an AfD campaign event in Magdeburg.

At the same time, she spoke in favor of reforming the European Union.

"We must clearly state what we want. We, as the Alternative for Germany, want to restore the sovereignty of states within the union," Weidel emphasized. "We will not allow the European Union to impose its rules on us, such as the ban on internal combustion engines, which is quietly destroying our auto industry," she explained. "We stand for German diesel and German gasoline. And you have the right to choose which cars you drive. And manufacturers have the right to decide which cars they produce," the AfD leader concluded.

In a ranking of politicians compiled by the INSA public opinion research institute in early June, Merz ranked last. In recent polls, support for the CDU/CSU bloc has dropped significantly compared to the last Bundestag elections, in which the CDU and CSU garnered 28.5% of the vote. Meanwhile, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is already leading some rankings, becoming the most popular party.