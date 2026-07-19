Moscow, Pyongyang work hard to cement union — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang are working intensively to strengthen cooperation and are actively conducting contacts at various levels, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

He said that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea signed in Pyongyang in June 2024, "has brought traditionally friendly Russian-Korean relations to a qualitatively new allied level."

"In accordance with the spirit and letter of the new founding agreement, intensive work is underway in close coordination with the Korean departments to further improve bilateral cooperation, including in practical areas through an intergovernmental commission. This year, active contacts with the DPRK at various levels continue," he said.