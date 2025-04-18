MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. A cache containing a Belgian-made machine gun, a mortar shell, grenades, and ammunition was discovered in the DPR, according to the press service of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya).

During reconnaissance and search operations, a sapper and a dog trainer conducted a meticulous inspection of an abandoned building. Their efforts uncovered the cache, which included the firearm, a mortar shell, grenades, blocks of TNT, and various cartridges. The weapons and ammunition were subsequently identified and handed over to investigative authorities.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with military counterintelligence units. Rosgvardiya emphasized that the seized weapons posed a significant threat to civilians and could potentially be exploited by hostile forces to carry out sabotage acts.