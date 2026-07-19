Putin notes North Korean military’s assistance during special op — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, once again thanked that country’s leadership and people for assistance in the special military operation, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"[Putin] used this opportunity to once again express gratitude to the North Korean leadership and people for their help during the special military operation. He stressed that the exploits of the North Korean military who helped our soldiers will never be forgotten in our country and recalled that they had been awarded with state decorations," he said.