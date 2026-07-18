MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 379 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions and the Azov and Black Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In the Tambov Region, a Ukrainian attack on the Wildberries logistics center killed 7 people and wounded 25. In the Moscow Region, a drone attack on Noginsk and Elektrostal killed 1 person and wounded 61.

TASS has compiled the main information on the aftermath.

Scale

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 379 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

The UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga, Tula, Tambov, Oryol, Lipetsk, Tver, Pskov, Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Leningrad, and Vladimir regions, the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea, as well as the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

At least 370 unmanned aerial vehicles were flying toward the Moscow Region from the evening of July 17 to the morning of July 18, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

About 30 UAVs were destroyed in Taganrog and five districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

Air defenses detected and destroyed 10 unmanned aerial vehicles over two cities and six districts of the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

Six UAVs were destroyed over the Tula Region, said regional governor Dmitry Milyaev.

Six UAVs were destroyed over the Leningrad Region, said regional governor Alexander Drozdenko.

Consequences in the Moscow Region

A drone crash caused a fire at an oil tank farm in Noginsk, said Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

A nearby maternity hospital was evacuated, 22 women in labor and seven children were taken to safety, and all are under medical observation, said Denis Semyonov, head of the Bogorodsky District. Residents of residential building No. 6 on Radchenko Street were also evacuated.

A drone crashed on the premises of a Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal.

The Emergencies Ministry continues to extinguish the remaining fires at the warehouse, said Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim.

Fragments of a drone also fell on a kindergarten building in Elektrostal, Moscow Region, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries as a result of the emergency.

It was previously reported that 26 people were injured in an overnight drone attack in the region.

It was later reported that one of the injured died in the hospital, and the number of wounded rose to 37.

A total of 30 people injured in the Ukrainian drone attack on a logistics center in the Moscow Region are being treated in hospitals.

Doctors are assessing the condition of seven of them as serious, the rest are in moderate condition, and another six injured received outpatient treatment. Public transportation has been temporarily diverted in the Bogorodsky District of the Moscow Region.

Public transportation on some routes in Noginsk, Moscow Region, is free.

No air pollution has been recorded following the fires in the Elektrostal and Bogorodsky urban districts, the Moscow Region’s Ministry of Ecology reported.

Vorobyov later said that the number of injured had climbed to 61.

According to the latest data, nine people are in serious condition, and another 31 are in moderate condition.

Consequences in the Tambov Region

Seven people were killed and 25 more were injured when Ukrainian drones struck a Wildberries logistics center in the Tambov Region, according to Yevgeny Pervyshov, the head of the region.

22 injured are being treated in hospitals in the Tambov Region, Alexey Kuznetsov, an assistant to the Russian Minister of Health, told TASS.

Eight people are currently in serious condition, five received outpatient treatment, and the rest are in moderate condition.

Residents of the Tambov Region are not the only victims.

The fire at the warehouse has been extinguished, Kim said.

Four residential buildings were damaged in an attack by the Ukrainian forces in the village of Kuzmino-Gat, near Kotovsk, according to Alexander Orionov, the head of the Tambov Municipal District.

The Ukrainian drones that attacked Kotovsk were equipped with shrapnel to cause greater casualties. Pervyshov visited the Tambov Regional Hospital, where those injured in the Ukrainian attack are being treated.

On the orders from Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, teams of specialists from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine and the Moscow Emergency Medical Center have been dispatched to Tambov to provide assistance to the injured.

Among the dead were four men and three women, while 16 men and nine women were injured, regional Health Minister Marina Makedonskaya reported on her VKontakte social media account.

Investigation

The Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases over terrorist attacks in connection with the Ukrainian attacks on logistics centers in Kotovsk, Tambov Region, and Elektrostal, Moscow Region, according to the IC’s spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko.

The Tambov Regional Prosecutor's Office has taken control of citizens' rights following the Ukrainian attack on Kotovsk, where there were fatalities and injuries.

City prosecutors are monitoring the rights of those affected by the drone attack in the Moscow Region.

Reactions

Kim called the Ukrainian attack on the company's logistics centers in the Tambov and Moscow regions last night "horrible" and promised to provide assistance to all victims.

Products located at the Wildberries logistics facilities damaged by the Ukrainian attacks have been temporarily removed from sale.

The merged Wildberries and Russ company has opened a hotline for relatives and friends of employees and warehouse workers in Kotovsk and Elektrostal, the company's press service reported.

The Ukrainian forces deliberately targeted the Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk, stated Rodion Miroshnik, the Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Crimes of the Kiev Regime.

The head of the Tambov Region called the Ukrainian attack on Kotovsk the largest and most inhumane in the region.

The casualties in the Tambov Region could have been many times higher, but the Russian Armed Forces saved the region from this, Alexey Kondratyev, a holder of four Orders of Courage, graduate of the Time of Heroes career promotion program, and senator from the region, has told TASS.

In his opinion, the collective West bears responsibility for the attack on the warehouse in Kotovsk; its representatives will one day face a new Nuremberg Tribunal for their crimes.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is in constant contact with the human rights commissioners in the Belgorod, Moscow, and Tambov regions regarding the attacks by the Ukrainian forces.

Lantratova sent appeals to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Vanessa Frezier regarding the Ukrainian attack.

In her opinion, today's actions by the Ukrainian forces cannot be described as anything other than terror and war crimes against civilians.

The ombudswoman noted that assistance is being provided not only to the wounded, but also to evacuees and the families of those killed.

The attack on the Wildberries warehouse near Tambov could have been carried out from the Kharkov Region by an FP1 fixed wing drone, Igor Potapov, an expert in unmanned aerial systems and electronic warfare and official representative of JSC NPP, told TASS.

The Voronezh Region is ready to provide practical assistance to those affected by the Ukrainian attacks on the Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk, the Tambov Region, Governor Alexander Gusev announced.

The Kiev regime has long been indiscriminate in distinguishing between a military facility and a "sleeping city." For it, a logistics warehouse, an oil depot, and a maternity hospital are all targets, said Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

In other regions

No information has been received about casualties or damage as a result of the Ukrainian attack on the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar announced. A private home in a district of the Voronezh Region was destroyed by falling drone debris, Gusev said.

According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

A fire broke out after a drone struck an apartment in a residential building in Vladimir. Residents were evacuated, Governor Alexander Avdeyev said.

He later reported that emergency services had completed their work at the scene, and residents had returned to their apartments.

No injuries or damage to buildings or infrastructure were reported after the Ukrainian drones attacked the Tula Region, according to regional head Dmitry Milyayev.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck an energy facility in the Kursk Region, leaving over 46,000 people without power supply, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.