Japan's deployment of Typhon military complexes threatens Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Japan's deployment of US Typhon military complexes on its territory poses a direct threat to Russia's Far Eastern borders, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in an interview with TASS.

He noted that Russia is "closely following the efforts of the Japanese side to expand military activity."

"We see Tokyo’s provision of its territory for the deployment of US intermediate-range and shorter-range missile systems, regardless of the duration of deployment (on an episodic, rotational or permanent basis) as a step that has a serious negative impact on the stability and security of the Asia-Pacific region and poses a direct threat to Russia's Far Eastern borders," Rudenko said.

He pointed out that Moscow "has repeatedly warned the Japanese side against such destructive decisions in various formats provided for by diplomatic practice."

About Typhon Deployment

In June, it became known that Typhon complexes, as well as US HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, were delivered to the Japanese Kanoya air base on Kyushu Island. Training to use them will last until September. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, live firing is not planned during the exercises. At the final stage, units from Australia will also join the Japanese-US drills.

It will be the second time that Typhon ground-based complexes are used for joint drills in Japan. Previously, they were temporarily deployed at the US Marine Corps Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, in September 2025. These complexes are also stationed in the north of the Philippines in close proximity to Taiwan.

On May 28, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia considers joint exercises of the United States and Japan, where the Typhon missile system will be deployed, as a step threatening Russia’s interests and security in the region.