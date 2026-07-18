US resumes attacks on Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. The United States has launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian territory, said the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM).

"Today at 6 p.m. ET (10:00 p.m. GMT), US forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," it said on X.