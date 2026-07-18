‘Spirit of Anchorage’ coined by journalists — Russian academician

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The phrase "the spirit of Anchorage" was created by journalists, President of the Institute of the World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, academician Alexander Dynkin told TASS.

"The ‘Spirit of Anchorage’ is an invention of journalists. None of the serious people called this meeting in Alaska, the preliminary understanding of the two sides, that way," said the academician. "We had the ‘spirit of Bandung,’ there were a lot of ‘spirits’. This is not serious."

"After the Alaska summit, the political capital of [US President Donald] Trump was spent on major domestic problems, on emigration, on attacking Venezuela and Iran."

The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump took place last August in Anchorage, Alaska.