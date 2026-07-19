MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Volnoye allowed units of the Battlegroup East to gain anew foothold in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Units of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup East liberated Volnoye. Before storming the village, aerial reconnaissance identified enemy machine-gun and mortar firing positions, as well as UAV launch sites, while artillery, together with attack UAV operators, struck enemy positions.

"As a result, up to a platoon of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, six ground-based robotic systems, and 23 heavy Baba Yaga-type hexacopters were destroyed. The liberation of Volnoye allowed units of the Battlegroup East to gain a new foothold in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and created conditions for further advancement in this area," the ministry said.